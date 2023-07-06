White House infrastructure chief visits New Mexico to highlight funds flowing to the state

White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu was in New Mexico Thursday for a two-day visit as part of the Biden Administration’s “Investing in America Tour.” He’s highlighting millions of dollars in federal investments in Albuquerque and rural parts of the state.

Landrieu says the Biden administration has invested $1.6 trillion in infrastructure projects nationwide, which he calls “once in a generation funding”

“Because it hasn't happened in the last 50 or 60 years and it’s unlikely to happen again, so we have to get it right,” he said.

Landrieu says the vision for the money was that state and local governments, nonprofits and private businesses, and the community would all be at the table to ensure it is spent in an impactful way.

“And today we’re bringing the receipts, not only to Albuquerque, but to all of New Mexico,” he said.

He was speaking at the site of a $25 million federal investment in the Uptown Transit Center . Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said the project, which includes 400 affordable housing units, couldn’t have happened without federal support.

Nash Jones / KUNM Mayor Tim Keller speaking at a press conference at The Uptown Connect Transit Center on July 6th, 2023

He said that with the transit hub and numerous retail options already in the area, Uptown has a “desperate need” for mixed-use housing.

“It’s kind of like a donut hole for a number of issues,” he said, “and that’s what made it really perfect for this grant.”

Landrieu and U.S. senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján then visited Santo Domingo Pueblo, which was awarded $12.7 million for an internet cell tower, housing, and a new IT department.