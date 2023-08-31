© 2023 KUNM
Local News

Supplemental Security Income benefits could help nearly 60,000 people across New Mexico

KUNM | By Taylor Velazquez
Published August 31, 2023 at 11:53 AM MDT
A national campaign created by the Social Security Administration is trying to reach more people who qualify for financial help but are not taking advantage of it.

Supplemental Security Income, while similar to Social Security, provides basic financial support for those with limited income and resources like the elderly and adults or children with disabilities.

Senior Advisor with the Social Security Administration Abigail Zapote said these supports are critical especially after the pandemic, since those underserved communities are now living at or below 150% of the federal poverty line.

"We know that these folks might need this additional support, may need the additional support for rent, to purchase medicine, and to purchase food for their day-to-day, and clothing" said Zapote.

Nearly 60,000 people across the state qualify for the supplemental support, with 16,000 alone living in Bernalillo County.

Zapote said if folks already receive food stamps or Medicaid they most likely qualify and they may qualify for both social security benefits / and the supplemental support.

Resources:

Qualification Criteria 

Social Security National 1-800-772-1213

This coverage is made possible by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and KUNM listeners.

Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
