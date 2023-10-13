U.S. Congressman Vasquez hears from officials as high border crossings continue

The numbers of people crossing the US-Mexico border soared this summer. More families were arrested in August than any other month on record. And in the El Paso sector, which includes New Mexico, 60 migrants died due to heat in the year through September, triple the same period a year ago.

U.S. Congressman Gabe Vasquez, whose district extends to the border, held a virtual listening session on Oct. 13 with officials from law enforcement, a nonprofit that helps migrants, and local officials working on border trade and industry.

In the online meeting, Customs and Border Protection public affairs officer Landon Hutchens said the flow of people crossing the border continues to be high.

"El Paso sector has led the nation in encounters," he said. "When the September numbers come out, you will see that we've had more than 400,000 encounters in our sector."

He said that was a mix of people surrendering themselves in downtown El Paso, and single adults near the Santa Teresa crossing in New Mexico who are usually trying to evade law enforcement.

From the small city of Sunland Park, New Mexico, which sits right on the border, Police Chief Eric Lopez said that the city continues to be affected by the flow of people crossing. He said between March 9 and September 9, 21 dead migrants were discovered in his jurisdiction, and that vehicles carrying migrants often don't stop at traffic stops.

Lopez also said the people smuggling business attracts young people

"This issue is really affecting our youth, the minors, the students, because they see the easy money," he said.

He said cartels employ minors because the penalties are lower if they're caught, and that some of the city's high school students have gotten involved in smuggling.

Vasquez said that he supported more funding for public safety and immigration processes at the border. He also said that he would seek support at the federal level to improve infrastructure for trade and border economy.

