Deadline arrives to request an absentee ballot for the 2023 local election

Tuesday, Oct. 24, is the last day to request an absentee ballot for the 2023 Regular Local Election. Some states require voters to have an excuse to vote absentee, but not New Mexico. Any registered voter can cast an absentee ballot. Some might need to because they’re out of state, but others may simply prefer it so they can take their time filling it out.

Voters who have requested an absentee ballot in past years must put in a new request for this election. That’ll change next year when the state establishes a permanent absentee voter list.

In a video explaining how to complete an absentee ballot, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver recommended using a black pen. She also reminded voters that the ballot isn’t the only thing that needs to be filled out.

“Go ahead and look at the back of your outer envelope,” she advised. “It’s going to require you to put down two pieces of information: your signature and the last four digits of your social security number. Those are the two pieces of information your county clerk is going to need to be able to count your ballot”

Another key to ensuring an absentee ballot is counted is to get it turned in by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7, at the latest.

Mailing the pre-paid envelope is one way to turn it in. The Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office recommends putting it in the mail by Nov. 2. After that, it says hand delivering it to a polling place or ballot drop box is best.

A voter can track their mailed ballot online to verify it’s been received. If it’s not going to get there on time, a voter can cast an in-person ballot instead by letting a poll worker know to cancel their absentee ballot.

If voters are not able to drop their ballot off themselves, the only people allowed to do it for them are immediate family members or caregivers.

