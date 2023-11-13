© 2023 KUNM
SAG-AFTRA’s strike comes to an end

KUNM | By Mia Casas
Published November 13, 2023 at 10:32 AM MST
SAG-AFTRA and sister unions protesting outside of NetFlix North America studio
Mia Casas
/
KUNM
SAG-AFTRA and sister unions protesting outside of NetFlix North America studio

The union representing film and television actors announced last week it is ending its strike. SAG-AFTRA has been negotiating for months with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers or AMPTP.

At 118 days, this has been the longest actor strike in Hollywood history.

The union’s TV and theatrical negotiating committee unanimously voted and approved a tentative agreement with AMPTP. Talia Pura, president for SAG AFTRA New Mexico Local, said AMPTP thought they could wait them out.

“But that didn’t happen! We did stay strong and the result is that finally the studios had to take us seriously,” said Pura.

SAG-AFTRA New Mexico Local has over 1,000 members that it represents across the state.

The contract will raise base wages for performers, as well as the pension and benefit caps within the union. Perhaps the biggest win is changes in streaming pay and protection around artificial intelligence.

While it has not yet been confirmed, Pura said that the new streaming compensation model will not resemble the residual pay from film and TV in the past.

The details of the agreement will now go to the national SAG-AFTRA board to be ratified. Once approved, production should start up soon in New Mexico.

“New Mexico has a lot of talented actors, a really really strong acting pool,” Pura noted.

Pura says she hopes this new contract will provide performers here with a sustainable future in the industry. Union members will begin voting on the new contract on Tuesday.
Mia Casas
Mia Casas is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in English with minors in Journalism and Theatre at the University of New Mexico. She comes to KUNM through an internship with the New Mexico Local News Fund and is staying on as a student reporter as of fall 2023.
