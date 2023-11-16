Lawmakers tout landmark law as open enrollment is underway

When it comes to prescription medicine, Americans pay 2-3 times more than people in other wealthy countries. This inequity is even worse in Black and Latino communities. But the 2022 Inflation Reduction Acthas begun to close the gaps in the Latino community accessing affordable healthcare.

Democratic U.S. Reps. Joaquin Castro of Texas and Ruben Gallego of Arizona joined advocacy groups UnidosUS Action Fund and Protect Our Care on Wednesday to highlight the act’s benefits as open enrollment for 2024 begins under the Affordable Care Act.

Latino seniors are 1.5 to 2 times more likely to have difficulty affording their prescription medications. Castro said that drug makers hiked the cost of insulin to over 200% just in the course of a decade, even under the Affordable Care Act.

“Historically we know that Latinos across the country have a harder time getting healthcare they deserve and need. Whether it’s because of increased costs or barriers to access of care” said Castro.

But the Inflation Reduction Act caps the amounts that seniors will pay for their prescriptions and lowers monthly premiums.

Seniors will now pay no more than $35 monthly for insulin and they have access to free vaccines, like the expensive Shingles shot.

Open enrollment is currently underway until December 15th and for coverage starting January 1. Castro said 4 out 5 Americans can qualify for health insurance that costs $10 or less a month.

Resources:

Open Enrollment

Medicare Enrollment

