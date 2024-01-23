Lawmakers want more money to recruit firefighters to communities

Lawmakers are trying again to pass a bill that would help communities around the state recruit firefighters as a way of lowering response times and saving lives.

House Bill 88, sponsored by Rep. Cynthia Borrego (D-Bernalillo) and Rep. Tara Lujan (D-Santa Fe), would allocate $35 million from the general fund for recruiting firefighters across the state.

Sen. Leo Jaramillo (D- Espanola), a sponsor of a similar bill in the Senate, told the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee Monday that firefighters are the lifeline to communities.

“In a time when we see fire danger ravaging our state, climate change making everything dry around us, firefighters are needed and we need to support this bill to recruit the next generation of firefighters who will help us fight these blazes,” he said.

The bill does not specify funding beyond two years. But a fiscal analysis of the bill notes that creating this new grant program could create an expectation that the program will continue and be recurring.

Valencia County Fire Chief Matthew Propp said 70% of the fire departments in New Mexico are staffed by volunteers. Propp said the bill can help departments create paid positions right away and then over time, work on a budget to support them.

State Fire Marshall Randy Varela hopes more firefighters in rural areas can help volunteers lower emergency response times by covering gaps.

“We're looking at 20, 30, 45 minutes, by the time they go from their work from their home to pick up the truck, the equipment from the fire station, it takes time,” he said.

All members of the committee approved the bill except for Rep. Bill Rehm (R-Bernalillo). The bill will go to the House Appropriations and Finance committee next.

