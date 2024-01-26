Proposed resolution would require governor to disclose reasons behind pocket vetoes

Lawmakers are challenging current rules of the Legislature with a resolution that would require Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to provide an explanation to all bills that are “pocket vetoed.”

A “pocket veto” happens when the governor does not approve or sign a bill within the required 20 days after lawmakers send it to her.

House Joint Resolution 2 would require the governor instead to sign or veto bills passed within the last three days of the session and provide a reason for the veto.

Currently, the constitution only requires the governor to explain her objections to bills that are vetoed while the Legislature is in session.

Rep. Matthew McQueen (D-Santa Fe) is a co-sponsor of the bill and said lawmakers can benefit from knowing why their bills were vetoed.

“You all know how hard it is to pass legislation,” he said. “If we get legislation that passes through two chambers, and sent to the governor, I get it, the governor can veto the bill. Just tell us why.”

Rep. Jason Harper (R-Sandoval) said a governor relies on pocket vetoes when they are indecisive politically on an issue.

“Let's just be honest, the reason why a governor, Republican or Democrat would like to pocket veto something is sometimes it's hard politically to give a reason why you're not signing a bill,” he said.

Molly Swank, executive director of Common Cause New Mexico, says pocket vetoes prevent the public from understanding the decisions made by the executive branch.

“Transparency from our government is essential to maintaining trust and accountability,” she said.

The House Government, Elections, and Indian Affairs Committee passed the amendment unanimously. It now goes to the House Judiciary committee.

