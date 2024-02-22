Workforce bills would add funds for apprenticeships and trainings

New Mexico has a shortage of tradespeople who help build infrastructure like roads, energy facilities and broadband. Two bills awaiting the governor’s signature aim to address that by funding more apprenticeship programs.

House bill 5 would create a $30 million trust fund and the interest from that fund – which would be about $1.5 million dollars – would go towards building out programs.

The money would allow the Department of Workforce Solutions to fund more enrollment in apprenticeships, and expand them into new areas such as electric vehicles, health care and teaching. The increased funding would also allow for higher reimbursement rates to employers with apprenticeships.

Representative Joy Garratt (D-Albuquerque) is the bill sponsor. She said there’s already a huge shortage in trades, with a 25% retirement rate looming in the next decade.

“People will complain about roads not getting completed, not realizing that you need experienced people in the construction trades to complete those things,” she said.

Rob Black, CEO of the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce, said New Mexico is desperate to find workers and to keep them in the state.

“Our number one export has not been oil and gas, it's been our young people,” he said. “And these sorts of programs investing in their training here in New Mexico, and high-demand careers that can allow them the economic stability to stay here and to take care of their families are so important.”

Black said these programs will help people who aren’t going down the traditional college track.

“So, huge impact, especially for folks who want to get into the workforce quickly,” he said.

Another bill would create a pilot program to provide stipends for adults enrolled in certain workforce training programs. This would help them with transportation, housing and other support while they’re learning.

Black said the state needs 1,500 new broadband cable slicers over the next few years and Santa Fe Community College is one of the only places to get the training.

“So now we can have young people come in from the Navajo Nation, be able to pay for their housing for a week to two weeks at Santa Fe Community College to get that training, and then go back and help build broadband into their communities,” he said.

Garratt said this could also help middle and high school students see a potential future here.

“It's a pathway where you will both learn and earn at the same time,” she said. “I think for so many of our New Mexicans who aren't, you know, they're economically disadvantaged, when they discover there's a career path that allows you to support yourself and your family and also gain a meaningful career that's such a positive option.”

Though this program benefits young adults, Garratt said it would help workers of all ages.

“One of the people that came to discuss it with me was a 58-year-old electrician apprentice, somebody who changed their careers and realized that this was really an option for him for the next 20 years of his life,” she said.

If signed by the Governor the bills will go into effect on July 1st.

Support for this coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation and KUNM listeners.