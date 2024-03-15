New laws could stem high turnover among NM election officials

New Mexico has seen some of the highest turnover among local election administrators in the country in recent years, according to a new study. But new funding approved in this year’s legislative session could help stem the tide.

Over 60% of New Mexico counties have lost at least one county clerk since 2020, with some seeing multiple resignations, according to findings from the Institute for Responsive Government and Center for Tech and Civic Life.

Sam Oliker-Friedland, executive director of the Institute for Responsive Government, said several factors have fueled the churn, including the pandemic and unprecedented harassment and threats.

“Chief among them is a lack of resources that goes to local election officials,” he said.

A bill passed by lawmakers and signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham last month takes on that top issue. It ensures the state’s Election Fund is reimbursed for however much an election costs to run, or $15 million, whichever is less.

“We are incredibly proud of that,” Oliker-Friedland said. “That’s the kind of thing that’s going to fix the local election turnover problem.”

The law goes into effect in July ahead of the upcoming general election.

The state has also taken a crack at the influence of harassment and threats. Last year, it made intimidating an election worker a fourth degree felony and this year, largely banned guns at polling sites.

Oliker-Friedland said that while high turnover is a “warning sign” that there’s a problem in how states are supporting election workers, it’s not all bad.

“One of the positives we’re seeing is that new folks are coming into the space, despite the challenging environments surrounding elections right now,” he said. “These folks are creatively supporting voters in their communities and ensuring elections are secure, accessible and accurate.”

The New Mexico primary is on June 4 ahead of the November 5 general election.

