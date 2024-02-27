Elections 2024

-
With the election season is underway, KUNM News wants to learn how best to serve you. We've launched an effort to hear what issues are most important to you, what questions you want us to ask candidates, and what information you still need to cast your ballot. America Amplified is supporting us in reaching out to you and Managing Editor Alisa Barba spoke with KUNM to help introduce you to the project.
Through this initiative, KUNM aims to put people, not preconceived ideas, at the center of its reporting process.
KUNM will deepen its engagement with communities across New Mexico this year by partnering with other public radio stations across the country in an initiative called America Amplified Election 2024.