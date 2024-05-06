Families seek answers during Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Day event

Sunday marked the second anniversary for the National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Person’s Awareness Day. The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department partnered with the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women to host an event for families to share their stories with officials – and bring attention to the ongoing crisis.

Over 75 people attended the event at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center to hear from state officials.

Jeanette DeDios / KUNM Over 75 people attended the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Person's Awareness Day event at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center to hear from state officials.



New Mexico Indian Affairs Secretary Josette Monette said her heart goes out to the families.

“I'm going to do what we can do, to try to figure out what steps we need to take, where can we focus on,” she said.

Monette’s department is working on a resource guidebook for families and survivors. She also noted that Governor Michele Lujan Grisham proclaimed May as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Person’s month.

But it was the testimony from the families of the missing that really made an impact. Geradline Toya from Jemez Pueblo spoke about her daughter Shawna Toya who died in 2021. She said law enforcement mislabeled her daughter as a drug addict and homeless, which she said was untrue.

“It hurts so much. For them to judge Native American in that way to discriminate is the wrong thing,” she said.

Toya is calling for law enforcement to reopen her daughter's case.

“Carrying her in my womb for nine months, you know a mother's outcry. I'm never gonna give up this fight until I get answers,” she said.

State Sen. Shannon Pinto (D-Tohatchi) said she was disappointed that there were not more participants or agencies sharing resources at the event. She said she will continue working with State Sen. Linda Lopez (D-Bernalillo) on this issue.

Jeanette DeDios / KUNM State Sen. Shannon Pinto (D-Tohatchi) said she was disappointed that there were not more participants or agencies sharing resources at the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Person's Awareness Day.

Lopez said she’s working with the Attorney General’s office to make sure law enforcement is a part of this movement.

“They are central to what needs to happen. It's jurisdictions talking to each other,” she said.

Jeanette DeDios / KUNM State Sen. Linda Lopez (D-Bernalillo) said she’s working with the Attorney General’s office to make sure law enforcement is a part of this movement.



Attorney General Raul Torrez is leading the creation of a new task force and online portal to track cases.

Support for this coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation.