Attorney General launches online portal to help track and search MMIP cases

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez announced a new online portal Tuesday meant to address the ongoing crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.

The primary purpose for the online portal is to make current missing Indigenous persons cases publicly accessible and searchable.

The portal will allow anyone to access information on current missing cases and allow individuals to interact by adding tips. Any information provided by the public will be followed up by the New Mexico Department of Justice and tribal law enforcement for further investigation.

Families of missing Indigenous individuals will still have to file a missing person’s report with their respective law enforcement agencies and from there it will be posted on the online portal.

Torrez said this online portal will help law enforcement but also policymakers understand the scope of the crisis.

“Inform them by doing such things as creating hotspot maps about places that are particularly high frequency of people who have disappeared,” he said. “Are there patterns that we can recognize of some of the individuals and where they might have gone? All of that is going to start with reliable data.”

Torrez said it’s a good first step but…

“I don’t think it represents the sum total of what needs to be invested in this space, if we’re going to make a big change in terms of the kinds of support that I know families are looking for,” he said.

Earlier this year, the New Mexico Legislature gave Torrez $200,000 to create a new Missing and Murdered Indigenous peoples task force. He said he’s dedicated to establishing this in the coming months along with additional resources and training for tribal law enforcement.

