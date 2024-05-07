Nonpartisan group releases NM primary election guide as early voting begins

Early voting in the 2024 New Mexico primary election began Tuesday, May 7. For those who aren’t sure what or who is on their ballot, the nonpartisan League of Women Voters has released an online, searchable voter guide.

Karen Wentworth, a vice president with the League's central New Mexico chapter, said many voters may be confused, especially since voting districts changed in 2021.

“Your Senate district is different from your representative district, and your county commission district is different from both of them,” she said. “And, in addition, we have three U.S. Congressional districts in Albuquerque, and who knows which one you’re in.”

She said the online guide at Vote411.org can help. Voters can personalize it by entering their address.

“And then it will show you what’s actually on your ballot,” she said. “Then, you can click on each of those races and see the candidates that are running.”

Voters can also read the responses of candidates who filled out the organization’s questionnaire.

“What we’re trying to offer is an unfiltered way where candidates can speak to voters,” she said. “And so you get an idea of what they’re thinking, how they phrase it.”

In an era of widespread skepticism, Wentworth said the nonpartisan group, which has been doing this work for more than 70 years, is a trustworthy source of election information.

“Because we’re so divided, a lot of the information you see anywhere is either coming from one side or the other,” she said. “And the League tries to walk that middle line.”

She said Bernalillo County even has plans to post a QR code to the League’s guide in its voting booths this year.

A separate guide, including a print version, will be available for the general election.

Early voting is underway at county clerks’ offices across New Mexico ahead of the June 4 primary election. Most counties will stand up additional polling sites on May 18.

In New Mexico, only those registered with a major party can vote in its primary. Those who are registered as something other than Democrat, Republican or Libertarian can still participate by changing their party affiliation when they arrive to vote in person using same-day registration. They can also change it back ahead of the November general election.

If you have a question about voting, send it to KUNM and our news team will get back to you with the information you need to have your voice heard.