National Study finds that health centers assisting underserved communities are falling behind in cancer screenings

Federally Qualified Health Centers provide primary care to nearly 30 million people nationwide who are racial and ethnic minorities, have no health insurance, or live below the poverty line, and researchers found they are falling behind the nation in cancer screenings.

A study published in JAMA-Internal Medicine focuses on breast, cervical, and colorectal cancer because these are preventable through screenings.

Dr. Prajakta Adsul with the University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center is a corresponding author of the study. She said these centers are crucial in diagnosing and treating cancer, as well as prevention efforts but they’re understaffed and under-resourced.

"We don’t have enough educational materials that are tailored to our communities, that are in our languages, especially in our tribal communities. And that they understand some of the importance behind cancer screenings so as to prevent cancer" said Dr. Adsul.

This national study does point to some of the challenges Federally Qualified Health Centers in New Mexico face. Dr. Adsul said through UNM’s Project ECHO the researchers at the Comprehensive Cancer Center are working with these centers to provide training, education, and the understanding in order to address challenges by using evidence-based practices.

Dr. Adsul said federal subsidies help these centers provide clinical care, but there needs to be a push for better partnerships with cancer centers, hospitals and primary care to make real change. That only can begin with greater investment.

