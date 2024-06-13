Pueblo of Santa Ana buys back its historic land

For generations, Native American tribes have fought for the return of their lands lost to the United States. In a historic move on Wednesday, the Pueblo of Santa Ana and Bureau of Indian Affairs signed an agreement allowing the federal government to take the former King Alamo Ranch into trust for the tribe.

Many current and former Pueblo officials gathered to celebrate the return of more than 60,000 acres. The land holds traditional importance for the Pueblo and they intend to maintain its natural state in order to preserve their ancestry and culture.

The Pueblo began the process of buying the ranch in 2016. Lieutenant Governor Kevin Montoya highlighted the importance of protecting their historical sites.

“Having the jurisdiction under us means that we're able to monitor and protect how we want and not rely on outside entities” he said.

Former Governor Joey Sanchez echoed those sentiments, he said that it felt good knowing that the land belongs to the Pueblo forever.

“I think the vision that we have is to make it better than what we got it, as they say, you know, when you borrow something, send it back better than what you had,” he said.

Governor Myron Armijo said he’s visited the site many times.

“It’s incredible. There's a cliff out there, especially at sunset, it’s stunning.”

Armijo said the land will give members access for special hunts, to gather medicinal plants and to collect raw materials for making pottery and paints. The Pueblo’s natural resources department has already built water catchments to provide water for wildlife. Those have attracted pronghorn antelope, deer, bear, and mountain lions.

Pueblo officials said they hope to continue to acquire more nearby ancestral land in the future but will need to discuss further steps with their tribal council and land team.

The Santa Ana transfer is one of the largest in New Mexico. According to the U.S. Interior Department, nearly 1,172 square miles have been put into trust for tribes nationwide since 2009 through thousands of approved transfers.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. Support for this coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation.