Governor outlines her main priorities for the special session

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued her proclamation on Wednesday for a special session that starts on Thursday. She was joined by other leaders from around the state who support the session, despite pushback from lawmakers in her party.

The governor emphasized public safety and warned that if nothing is done about crime, people will be unwilling to help in areas where it’s unsafe.

“They won't run shelters. They're not going to go to encampments. They're not going to offer services. It's happening here, and we need to do something about it,” she said.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman recommended that the governor and lawmakers work together to increase penalties for felons who possess firearms.

“If you are a felon with a firearm, you are breaking the law, and that is a very dangerous situation and those felons end up right back on the streets,” he said.

The governor also wants to increase sentencing for crimes involving possession or trafficking of fentanyl. Dr. Mike Richards is the senior vice president for clinical affairs at the University of New Mexico Health Science Center, he said any declines in substance use and increases in behavioral health is due to government intervention.

“We understand that the only way that we get to this is through integration and collaboration, bringing together public safety, criminal justice, our policymakers and the healthcare delivery system to work collaboratively to solve these problems,” he said.

Other proposals include targeting panhandling on roadway medians and amending criminal competency laws.

But Lt. Howie Morales said the session is about more than public safety.

“It's an educational, it's a healthcare, it's a business, it's an environmental special session, and when we look and see what impact it has in all of the parts of the state, this is an opportunity through a session that we have to work together to truly come up with some solutions to protect New Mexicans,” he said.

The ACLU of New Mexico issued a statement condemning the plans for the session and said the governor’s remarks perpetuate “harmful narratives about New Mexicans who are experiencing homelessness, mental illness, and addiction.” The ACLU was one of 41 organizations and individuals who sent a letter opposing the special session.

The special legislative session will begin on Thursday at noon in Santa Fe.

