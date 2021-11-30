Sam Bregman

-
Two Albuquerque police officers were charged with second-degree murder for an on-the-job shooting for the first time in at least half a century. They were…
The defense asked the judge on Wednesday, Oct. 5, to dismiss all charges against the two former Albuquerque Police Department officers who shot James Boyd…
Police shootings around the country are causing protests and outcry, and video footage from many of these shootings is shedding new light on the moments…
A judge dismissed a juror Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the trial of two police officers facing murder charges for killing James Boyd in 2014. Jurors are not…
In opening statements in the trial of two former Albuquerque police officers, prosecutor Randi McGinn said the death of homeless camper James Boyd in the…