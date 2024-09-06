Money to plant trees in New Mexico’s ‘urban heat islands’ is available. Here’s how to apply for it.

A new program is making $8.5 million available for tree planting and maintenance in low-income and historically disadvantaged communities through the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Very few states and territories are eligible to apply – but New Mexico is one of them.

“Without fail, the people who are experiencing the hottest summers are Latinos, are black, are Asian American, recent immigrants, those low income, historically disadvantaged communities are almost exclusively communities of color,” said Carlos Matutes, an advocate for Green Latinos – one of the organizations in charge of facilitating the new grants for the USDA Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry Program .

According to the Environmental Protection Agency these at-risk communities experience higher temperatures relative to other neighborhoods in the city. That’s thanks to minimal shade and copious amounts of asphalt and concrete .

New Mexico itself is on track to have its hottest summer in recorded history . This past June was the hottest the state had ever experienced.

From now until October 11th, Green Latinos is soliciting proposals from “community-based organizations” to combat extreme heat in Bernalillo, Valencia, Los Alamos, Lea, Eddy, and Sandoval counties.

New Mexico is sharing the $8.5 million pot with several states and territories – including Arizona, California, the Greater Chicago Metropolitan Area, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

That means there are no guarantees where this money will end up.

“But, we're trying to do our due diligence and ensure that the money is going and will create the greatest impact on the communities that we serve,” Matutes said.

While applying for grants can often be confusing and burdensome, there are resources to help navigate the process.

The U.S. Forest Service’s Community Navigators Program provides technical assistance at no cost to community-based organizations, tribes and others.

Projects are expected to break ground as soon as November and must be completed within three years. Awards may range from a minimum of $200,000 to a maximum of $1.5 million.

The grant funding is 100% reimbursement, so organizations must spend the money first. But Green Latinos plans to connect organizations with bridge funding opportunities.

While the award decisions will be finalized by October 23, Matutes said proposals will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.