Business and tribal leaders speak to challenges and resilience in wildfire aftermath

Though the flames may be out from this summer's Salt and South Fork wildfires in southern New Mexico, damage to property and the local economy remain. During a legislative committee meeting Wednesday, Ruidoso-area leaders discussed their community’s challenges, but also its resilience.

Local business and government leaders met with the lawmakers on the Economic and Rural Development and Policy Committe e in Las Cruces to outline their concerns and needs.

President of the Mescalero Apache Tribe, Thora Walsh Padilla, gave a heartfelt update on the status of her reservation and her people.

“We have been through quite a bit. Many people, especially in Lincoln County, lost their homes and all that they own. And many things just can't be replaced: Lifetime mementos, photos, all sorts of things,” she said. “But, we're still here and we're still standing strong.”

Padilla said the tribe cannot rely solely on tourism anymore and needs to diversify its revenue. She pointed to solar energy production and logging as possibilities. She urged federal agencies to ease restrictions on responsible forest management.

Flooding after the fires left the Ruidoso Downs Racetrack and Casino in disarray. General Manager Rick Baugh told lawmakers that a culvert collapsed.

“I call it the Grand Canyon now,” he said. “It's about a 20-foot crevice, about 40 feet wide in a racetrack.”

The racetrack has an annual payroll of $5.5 million dollars, according to Baugh, and employs more than 1,000 people during its peak season, including trainers, groomers and jockeys.

“The local economy has lost the revenue streams for 2024 and now are in survivor mode,” he said.

He said businesses like his need federal disaster aid to ensure the local economy is sustained.

Lincoln County leaders suggested creating a fund for small businesses that have lost revenue due to the fires and floods.

President Padilla encouraged lawmakers to recognize this as a moment to do the right thing.

“We must remember, in the midst of every crisis lies great opportunity,” she told the panel of lawmakers. “We have an opportunity to build back.”

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is hosting community events in Mescalero and Ruidoso next weekend to offer assistance and information to residents recovering from the wildfires.

The events will help residents learn more about how the state government can help with services like Medicaid, unemployment benefits and career counseling, according to the Governor’s Office. Food boxes, books, backpacks and other free resources will also be available.