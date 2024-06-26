Mescalero Apache members speak out on the impact of the South Fork and Salt fires

The danger from the South Fork and Salt fires has declined across the region thanks to scattered storms and fire suppression. But the impacts will continue for some time.

At the Mescalero Apache reservation there are two evacuation shelters, one at the Inn of the Mountain of the Gods resort and the other at their local community center.

Four days after the fires first started on June 17 and thousands had fled, volunteers organized piles of clothing on bleachers at the community center. Walls were stacked high with diapers, paper towels, and toilet paper and perishable foods for evacuees fill rows of tables.

Jeanette DeDios / KUNM-FM Volunteers continue to organize piles of clothing on bleachers at the Mescalero Apache tribe's community center.

Volunteers move around the center asking newly arrived evacuees if they’re hungry, or need anything. Despite the somber events that brought tribal members together on this day, people were smiling and laughing as they worked.

Jeanette DeDios / KUNM-FM Perishable foods lay on rows of tables at the Mescalero Apache tribe community center.

Manager of the Mescalero tribal fish hatchery, Shelly Belin, sat by herself, taking a break, before going back to work. She said her team’s main priority is to keep the fish safe. But they have been helping with relief efforts.

“We're kind of like a resource at the fish hatchery but then we also help the tribe,” she said. “Me and three other employees are delivering food to the first responders and evacuees.”

Belin is not only working inside her community, but traveling outside to help those in need.

“I loaded up food and supplies from the Inn, and I took them to Ruidoso, to a gentleman that was there, and he didn't evacuate, and he was there with his pets. So we delivered dog food, food, supplies, just necessary things to help them get by,” she said.

Jeanette DeDios / KUNM-FM Shelly Belin, (right) manager of the Mescalero tribal fish hatchery, talks with other volunteers about donated clothing items.

Belin is one of over 3,400 tribal members who live on the Mescalero Apache reservation, which lies between Ruidoso and Tularosa on nearly 460,000 acres of land.

While the fires continued to burn, Belin said she was worried about her neighborhood called Windy Point.

“I'm just a new homeowner, and there was a small fire, like a couple of days ago, and I heard about it, and that's what I was worried about, because I have my mother there and my brother, and so while I was at work, I kept getting updates to make sure that if anything happened, I was going to leave to go get them, make sure they were safe,” she said.

Luckily firefighters put out that blaze. Belin said despite the fear and evacuations there have also been positive impacts.

“It's brought our community together and you can just see all the support that people are giving as they come here, and they don't have much to give, but they're volunteering their time, helping out wherever they can, and that's that's a big deal.”

Belin said she appreciates the amount of support her tribe is getting from outside her community as well.

“I think Mescalero appreciates it, but, you know, we're not gonna blast it out there and just, you know, ‘Oh my gosh, we need help, we need help,’” she said. “It's coming, the help is coming, and we're so appreciative.”

Jeanette DeDios / KUNM-FM The Mescalero Apache tribe symbol outside their local community center.

The tribe’s reservation was established by President Ulyssess Grant in 1873. It has more than 5,000 members and it got its name “Mescalero” because members gathered and ate the mescal plant, which was a part of their diet.

They’re well-known for various tribal enterprises, including owning and operating both the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino and the Apache Ski Resort.

Current president of the Mescalero Apache tribe, Thora Padilla said it’s been stressful trying to find places for evacuees to stay during this time.

“Our families here are taking them in and we're really short on housing here in Mescalero,” she said. “So that really means a lot, you know, to bring even more people into your home and to take care of them during this time.”

She said she’s already seeing the impact of the fires in the tribe’s economy.

“We are seeing loss of revenues.”

Three concerts scheduled at the resort had to be canceled immediately as well as the annual July 4th fireworks.

“That just seems totally irresponsible at this time. So it does mean a big change but I think it's important to do this at this time, because we're still going to be fighting this,” she said.

Tribal member Dannalyn Blake has been volunteering at this evacuation site where she’s been coordinating the food area.

“Making sure that we're able to provide meals to the evacuees, firefighters and volunteers, such as breakfast, lunch and dinner, and then also with a lot of the donations that are coming in, and making sure we're preparing enough for everybody,” she said.

Blake said her community is staying resilient.

“As Apache people, that's how we were taught to be. I feel emotional inside, but you know, just trying to be strong and make sure that we're still able to live and come together as a community and help each other,” she said.

As a tribe, she said that’s one of the things they do, to give back.

“Mescalero is always our home. This is a place you'll always miss and so just thinking of when one person's hurt, we're all hurting.”

Jeanette DeDios / KUNM-FM A sign in the center of the Mescalero Apache tribe community center hangs above with the words “peace and friendship” and two hands shaking in agreement.

A sign in the center hangs above everyone with the words “peace and friendship” and two hands shaking in agreement – two words that these tribal members continue to live by – even in traumatic times.

Support for this coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation.

