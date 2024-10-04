Las Vegas is revitalizing its urban forestry to curb post-wildfire flooding

A plan to revamp and maintain Las Vegas’ urban forest is now in its early stages after post-wildfire monsoon flooding surged into the city this summer.

The hope is to stop destructive flooding in its tracks by strengthening the forest canopy while addressing heat exacerbated by climate change.

The northern New Mexico city has been plagued by summer flooding off the Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak burn scar, which caused debris flows and even contaminated the city’s reservoirs.

The botched fire – which was the largest in state history – was a result of two prescribed burns by the U.S. Forest Service that quickly burned out of control and merged in April 2022.

Tapped by state officials to tackle the area’s flooding woes is Athena Beshur. She is an urban forestry designer and the owner of Seeds of Wisdom . She said the plan will be “climate appropriate” – restoring lost habitat, tree canopy, and improving stormwater retention.

“Everyone deserves to be able to walk out and not get burnt by the heat that's coming off of asphalt and concrete,” Beshur said. “We can use that green infrastructure to help direct the storm water to help create shade.”

In practice, green infrastructure can take the shape of a “ rain garden ” that soaks up runoff or compost veining systems, which mix soil and compost to improve water infiltration into the ground. Though, a great deal of the plan will focus on designing parks and trails to naturally manage stormwater and create green “corridors.”

There will also be a focus on using rainwater for irrigation, further reserving potable water for the city’s growing water needs.

The plan will cost around $200,000 in federal funding secured by the New Mexico State Forestry Division for about 10 months of work.

Beshur's team will not be responsible for the implementation and on-the-ground work that the finalized plan may recommend. A solid draft is expected to be available by April or May of next year.

In an email, project urban and community forester with the New Mexico Forestry Division Kristen Sanders said the completed plan will be presented to the city council and the mayor. It’s unclear who will be tasked with future management after the work is completed.

Sanders said it will also help Las Vegas apply for grants in the future.