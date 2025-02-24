Officials urge laid-off federal workers to seek unemployment, consider working for New Mexico

New Mexico's Secretary for the Department of Workforce Solutions Sarita Nair is urging laid-off federal workers to apply for unemployment benefits.

Speaking Monday at the Roundhouse, Secretary Nair said she doesn't know exactly how many federal employees have been laid off in New Mexico, but until recently about 30,000 people in the state work for the federal government. Of those, 2,200 were probationary employees, which she said seem to be the initial round of layoffs.

Since the beginning of February, she said 140 people whose last employer was a federal agency have filed for unemployment.

Secretary Nair urged anyone who's lost a job with a federal agency or contractor to file an unemployment claim. People can go online at www.jobs.state.nm.us , call 877-664-6984, or go in person to one of 25 America's Job Center offices . She said the agency is prepared for an influx.

"You know, we're treating this very much the way that we treat the fires and the floods. This is a significant event that we're expecting to impact our communities," she said.

People applying for unemployment will need a Social Security number and proof of wages like a recent W2, or to fill out an affidavit of federal civilian service, available from the agency.

When asked whether people's eligibility for unemployment would change depending on whether they resigned or were fired, Secretary Nair said that is decided on a case by case basis.

But she added that the law requires that when an employee is fired, a clear policy violation must be shown and the employee given an opportunity to do better. Some terminated government employees are suing because they were fired based on their performance, which they say was demonstrably good.

Secretary Nair encouraged people to consider applying for jobs with the state of New Mexico or local businesses.

"Any layoff is incredibly difficult," she said. "But if we can capture these folks for the other businesses and government agencies who need them, then, yes, I think we can have some great new beginnings and new opportunities."

Cabinet Secretary designee for the Economic Development Department, Rob Black, said that there could be ripple effects of layoffs.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that the federal government laid off 14 out of 25 seasonal interpreter rangers and 11 out of 14 seasonal workers at Carlsbad Caverns, which has already canceled guided tours.

"If it means that Carlsbad Caverns has to be closed for multiple days a week, that's going to impact the surrounding community of Carlsbad," said Secretary Black.

Secretary Nair said the state would work to help people find jobs in communities such as Carlsbad.

The Department for Workforce Solutions will be holding hiring fairs at America's Job Centers on February 28 from 2-5pm in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, and in Carlsbad and Las Cruces at the same time on March 7.

