State’s first dental college open for appointments for training clinic

Touro University, a New York based non-profit, brought its dental training program to New Mexico this year, making it the first in the state. It is now opening a clinic aimed at alleviating the state’s professional shortage while providing affordable care.

Almost a million New Mexicans live in areas designated as having a dental professional shortage .

"Oral health care in New Mexico has a lot of challenges. There’s a severe shortage of providers so we want to graduate dentists that will go out into the community and practice in New Mexico," said Parkinson.

That’s Executive Assistant Dean Joseph Parkinson. He said that by bringing Touro University to New Mexico they hope folks can find a long-term provider that will take Medicaid and most private insurance.

On the campus of the Lovelace Biomedical Research Institute in Albuquerque, the new clinic will provide general dentistry and specialized care like oral surgery and pediatric care where third and fourth year dental students will be guided by faculty and specialists.

Parkinson expects to start seeing patients at the end of June and is already scheduling visits. Appointments can be made over the phone at 505-658-8236.

