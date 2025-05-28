Coalition asks state delegation to continue aid in Gaza

On Tuesday, a coalition of faith leaders, community organizers, and union leaders came together in downtown Albuquerque to call on Congressional delegates to continue humanitarian aid for Gaza.

The welfare of children is a top concern for Beth Moore, an artist who showed two photos she found online of Israel Defense Force soldiers brutalizing children.

“I couldn't believe how many images that came up from newspaper articles, some of them I'm carrying right now,” she said.

Andres Montoya-Bartholomew teaches at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine and said the war is a New Mexico issue because weapons and military technology are developed here.

“We are very much involved and very much complicit in that violence as well,” he said.

Montoya-Bartholomew said it’s important for people here to stand up for victims of a war on the other side of the planet.

“And we want it to stop, and so we pull at every lever that becomes available to us,” he said. “We try to get creative about it. And in this case, this is how people come together with shared values and a shared goal and try to make change in the world for the better.”

New Mexico Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan co-sponsored a resolution calling for more aid to Gaza earlier this month.

