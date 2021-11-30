-
Congress voted again to impeach President Trump, and law enforcement is preparing for potential violence at state capitals around the U.S. as we count…
A short-term federal budget is set to expire at midnight on Thursday, and there could be another government shutdown. Some lawmakers in D.C. refused to…
As Republicans in Congress iron out the final version of a massive tax overhaul, some nonprofits in New Mexico are bracing for a hit to their…
8/5 On this edition of The Children’s Hour, we found out about Senator Martin Heinrich's favorite hikes with kids in New Mexico, and how he's trying to…
More than 50,000 people in the U.S. died because of an opioid overdose last year, which is an all-time high.The opioid epidemic was the subject of…
Congress has passed a measure that will speed up the Environmental Protection Agency’s payouts to states recovering from pollution caused by the Gold King…