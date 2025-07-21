Albuquerque Police asks residents to call with questions about ICE activity

National and local incidents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement have escalated fear in communities with numerous immigrants. This is true in places like Los Angeles , but also here in Albuquerque . The Albuquerque Police Department spoke with KUNM about what it’s doing to improve communication with residents and maintain public safety.

Two weeks ago, Deivi Jose Molina-Peña was tased and detained by ICE inside of the Walmart on Coors and I-40. ICE officials said he was in the U.S. illegally , and a direct threat to the community on account of prior illegal activity, such as driving under the influence.

Peña’s family told Source New Mexico he came here legally two years ago from Venezuela under Temporary Protected Status.

A video of this incident went viral on social media and protestors gathered Sunday outside of the Walmart to oppose his treatment and subsequent detention. They also expressed fear that this could happen to others.

Albuquerque Police Spokesman Gilbert Gallegos says he’s aware that the public is concerned about how APD will be handling ICE in the city. He pointed to the city ordinance against using local law enforcement resources to enforce federal immigration laws.

“A lot of these people are victims of crime. And if you don’t have their trust and they don’t think that they can be served by the police, they’re not gonna report the crime,” Gallegos said.

Gallegos highlighted how vital transparency with the public is for APD. “We could have the debates about immigration policy at a bigger level, but there's the lack of communication [from ICE] and people are scared and our officers see that everyday,” he said.

This fear is why APD has established a new “point of contact” for the public to call non-emergency dispatchers, who then check with ICE to confirm if federal agents are performing an arrest or raid in an area. People can call 242-COPS to inquire about ICE activity.