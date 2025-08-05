An after-school program facing federal cuts pivots to bring in new revenue

Since the COVID 19 pandemic, the number of students witnessing physical violence in schools among students or against teachers has risen dramatically, according to a legislative report .

In 2018, 15% of students observed frequent physical fights between students and 7% observed physical violence against teachers. Post-pandemic, in 2022, those percentages increased to 34% and 13%, respectively.

Studies show good after-school programs can decrease violence. That’s what one Albuquerque nonprofit is looking to do, even as it deals with federal funding cuts.

Warehouse 505 provides free after school activities to kids ages 13 to 20 from around Central New Mexico. Those include DJing, photography, sewing, and more, all aimed at giving kids a safe, constructive, and supervised space to be after school.

Berto Reyes is the director of arts at the Warehouse, he is also a former student of the program.

“I’ve had youth unfortunately pass away through violent murder and gun violence. I know wholeheartedly what that looks like,” he said, “Just having resources and a community where it's actually doing something creative and something to look forward to and having community that can help you ou.,”

Now all of this is at risk with the Trump administration’s proposed spending cuts in education . Warehouse 505 gets a third of its operations budget from federal funding, which is about $150,000.

So the organization is pivoting in order to keep delivering programs to kids.

Reyes is working with Robert Stokowy, the director of grants and sponsorships at the Warehouse, to open up the organization’s textile print services to other businesses. They’re also creating a recording studio and an event space to generate revenue.

They will also offer a youth entrepreneurship class. Stokowy will be teaching the upper-level students at the warehouse how to build a business through their art – budgeting, revenue, materials, everything that makes a business boom.

"That's really where our supportive and our safe space comes together with the real world. Where we also then can say ‘yea kids, go out there and just be awesome and showcase your stuff,’” Stokowy said.

Once the students have their art ready, Reyes and Stokowy will help them get booths at places like the Railyards or Sawmill markets to sell it. They can choose what to do with the money they make. Most students will keep some, and reinvest the rest into their business.

Maja Parras is a student in the sewing program, and took part in the first ‘trial’ vending experience. She sold four ties and reinvested the money so she could make more at the Warehouse, a space that means a lot to her.

“Being able to have this community where I get to make friends and come in and create stuff that I like doing, it's been really nice. It's brought me a bunch out of my shell. I’ve actually connected with people, something that’s really hard to find,” Parras said.