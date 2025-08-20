Ending lesser prairie chicken protections could set a troubling precedent, say conservationists

Last week, a Texas judge decided to vacate a decision to list the lesser prairie chicken on the Endangered Species List – stripping away all federal protections from the grouse, which calls eastern New Mexico home.

That has conservationists worried about the precedent this could set for other at-risk species in the Permian Basin.

Best known for a comical display of courtship during mating season, the lesser prairie chicken causes a ruckus every spring by inflating the bright orange-red air sacs on the sides of its neck and stamping its feet.

Because of habitat loss from the fossil fuel and agriculture industry, the bird’s population has dwindled significantly over the years – leading to a 90% reduction in its historical range .

The bird’s road to recovery has been up and down over the past decade. It was first listed as “threatened” after a significant population decline in 2014. The following year, that decision was vacated on procedural grounds.

After substantial review, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service made the decision to relist the grouse’s population in New Mexico and the southwestern Texas Panhandle as federally threatened in 2022.

Other populations in the bird’s northern range of Texas, Kansas, Colorado, and Oklahoma were separately deemed “endangered” and afforded stronger protections.

This is when the state of Texas decided to sue in 2023 , saying the increased protections afforded to the grouse curtailed oil and gas production.

Then, in a drastic shift in agency sentiment, the parent agency of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service – the Department of the Interior – released a May memo asking the presiding judge over the case to undo their listing decision and dismiss the lawsuit.

Interior argued they made a “foundational error” and didn’t have the legal and scientific evidence to list the two lesser prairie chicken populations.

Shortly thereafter, a judge in Texas vacated the 2022 ruling this month.

“That means that you can destroy its habitat, you can hunt it, you can shoot it, you can do whatever you want, subject to any rules that may be in place in the given states,” said Jason Rylander, legal director for the Center for Biological Diversity’s climate law institute.

In a statement to KUNM, Permian Basin Petroleum Association President Ben Shepperd welcomed the ruling, saying the “listing was legally flawed, scientifically unsupported and unnecessarily harmful to the communities, landowners and industries that have long been committed to voluntary conservation efforts for the lesser prairie chicken.”

On the other hand, Rylander is nervous about the precedent it sets for other species in the Permian Basin – such as the dunes sagebrush lizard or Mexican spotted owl.

“What right do we have to decide that some species no longer have the right to exist on this earth,” Rylander said. “Because it’s more convenient for us to let them go?”

According to a March Federal Reserve report , New Mexico’s oil production has boomed recently – surpassing two million barrels per day last year. That’s double the output reported in 2019. A state economic report found the industry generated $15 billion in income for New Mexico in FY 2023.

Overall, the United States is producing more oil than it has ever before .

As it happens, the state of Texas – including state oil regulators – filed a similar suit against the lizard’s endangered listing last year. The dunes sagebrush lizard is native to southeastern New Mexico and across the border in west Texas.

In an effort to protect the lizard, Rylander said they have filed to intervene as the case snakes through the courts.

As for the lesser prairie chicken, the Center for Biological Diversity is considering an appeal.

“What the Trump administration has done is essentially lawless,” Rylander told KUNM. “It doesn't have any foundation in science, and it is going to potentially cost the Lesser Prairie Chicken its chance at survival.”