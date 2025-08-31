New Mexico AG to take over rape, murder case in Gallup alleging DA failed to prosecute

New Mexico’s attorney general on Friday directed special prosecutors at the state to take over two cases from the embattled McKinley County District Attorney Bernadine Martin, saying she improperly dismissed cases, and failed to refer them to an outside prosecutor.

Last week, Attorney General Raúl Torrez filed a petition for the state’s highest court to consider removing Martin from her position, citing violations of the law and a hostile work environment including “yelling, screaming, and belittling behavior.” Martin has denied all allegations of hostile work environments. As of publication, the Supreme Court had not taken any action on the motion, according to a Source NM review of the docket.

A voicemail, text message and email to Martin were not returned before publication.

The petition was sparked after state lawmakers voted to remove funding from Martin’s office and gave it to the neighboring district attorney in San Juan County, a move spearheaded by Senate Finance Chair George Muñoz (D-Gallup), citing turnover of Gallup prosecutors. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the budget, but Martin has refused to cede financial control and filed a lawsuit in Santa Fe court against lawmakers, the governor and San Juan District Attorney Jack Fortner in July, which remains ongoing.

Torrez said in a news release Friday the failure to prosecute cases with defendents accused of murder and rape endangers the community and trust in the office, and will be added to the petition for Martin’s removal.

“The decision to dismiss these cases without properly referring them to another prosecutor jeopardized not only the pursuit of justice for the victims and their families, but also the safety of our communities. By stepping in immediately, we are making sure these cases move forward and sending a clear message: no victim in New Mexico will be abandoned, and no community will be left unprotected,” Torrez said in a statement.

Further, the New Mexico Department of Justice requested the state’s highest court require the McKinley County District Attorney’s office to provide all information regarding case dismissals and refusals since Jan. 1 2021, saying it’s necessary to determine “how pervasive this problem is.”

Both cases are several years old, which pushes the clock for statutes of limitations in bringing charges or finding evidence, the news release said.

The first case was dismissed in 2023, against Tyson Long, now 28, who Gallup Police accused of murdering an unidentified man on Dec. 6, 2022. In court documents, police say they saw Long confronting the victim with a gun before shots were fired and fleeing the area.

The petition to dismiss Long’s case noted that then-Chief Deputy District Attorney Mandana Shoushtari had stated there was a conflict of interest.

When reached by phone on Friday, Shoushtari told Source NM she was ordered by Martin to dismiss the case and send it to another district attorney’s office for prosecution.

“All the witnesses in the case were defendants I was prosecuting in other cases at the time, so by law, I couldn’t put them on the stand and cross-examine them,” she told Source NM.

Shoushtari said she was unclear on the timeline, but said she believed Martin tried to hand the case over to another office.

“Other DAs were not willing to take cases from her, for whatever reason, but I did know she tried to conflict it out,” Shoushtari said.

Shoushtari no longer works for Martin’s office, saying she was let go in September of 2024 after “butting heads because I disagreed with the way she was running the office.” Shoushtari is now a deputy district attorney for the 10th Judicial District overseeing De Baca, Harding and Quay counties.

The second case involves Valentino Roderick Johnson, now 30, who was arrested by McKinley County Sheriff’s deputies on Oct. 28, 2023. According to police reports, a passerby saw a car crash and said he came upon Johnson, heavily intoxicated and on top of a woman screaming for help and banging on the horn, saying that Johnson had raped her.

Just over a week later, Martin dismissed the case, writing “this complaint is dismissed without prejudice, for reason, conflict for District Attorney’s Office.”

In the news release, the New Mexico DOJ says that “Martin indicated the defendant was a friend of her children.”

“Whether it was negligent or intentional, I find it unacceptable that DA Martin dismissed this case [Valentino Roderick Johnson] due to a personal connection to the suspect and it was never refiled,” said McKinley County Sheriff James Maiorano III in a statement. “The victim in this case deserves better, the deputies that worked this case deserve better, and the community deserves better. We are thankful to the NMDOJ for helping us to seek justice.”

This story first appeared in Source New Mexico.

