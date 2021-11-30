District Attorney's Office

-
New Mexico’s criminal justice system gets clogged. The courts, the public prosecutors and defenders, they’ve all said they don’t have enough money or…
-
Who should investigate or prosecute controversial police use of force and shootings? That’s a problem that comes up in law enforcement departments…
-
Last fall, a jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict for the two former Albuquerque Police Department Officers facing murder charges for shooting and…
-
New Mexico has the highest rate of untested sexual assault evidence kits per capita in the nation. We’ve talked to advocates, a nurse and law enforcement…
-
Two Albuquerque police officers were charged with second-degree murder for an on-the-job shooting for the first time in at least half a century. They were…
-
How quickly criminal cases work their way through the system has a big impact on defendants’ lives. And it’s been a little over a year since the state…
-
Substance abuse treatment is not available for everyone who needs it in New Mexico, and this shortage is at the root of some tragic altercations with…