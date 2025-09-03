Annual community walk for suicide prevention will focus on reducing stigma

September marks Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and suicide remains a serious problem in New Mexico .

New Mexico’s rates of death by suicide declined in 2023 by 9% compared to 2022, with significant drops among women and Indigenous populations. But the rate is still 9% higher than it was a decade ago. And DOH officials said there needs to be more effort to prevent deaths in men, who saw no significant changes in suicide rates from 2022 to 2023.

Mike Lamma, chief operating officer with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, said that this a complex issue and warning signs can include someone sharing feelings of unworthiness, no longer enjoying activities folks they once loved, or even changes in sleep patterns.

“The one thing we know is that talking to people can save lives. So if you’re concerned about someone, talk to them. Ask them how they’re doing and oftentimes just that reaching out and talking to them will help a person if they’re in a moment of crisis,” said Lamma.

Other factors could be alcohol or other substance use, experiences of trauma or abuse, or family history.

Lamma said one thing he would like to see changed is society treating mental health just like we treat physical health.

He explained that’s why the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will also host its annual Out of Darkness Community Walk in Albuquerque September 27th to educate people.

“It’s a great way to bring people together to reduce the stigma around this issue and make that human connection with others,” Lamma said.

The walk takes place September 27 on Civic Plaza.

If you or someone who know is struggling with their mental health help is available at the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

Support for this coverage comes from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation

