New book on teen brain science aims to close gaps in care and policy

Lawson’s new book “Thrive: How the Science of the Adolescent Brain Helps Us Imagine a Better Future for All Children” aims to reframe the narrative around teens and how brain science can help us better support them.

Lawson said teens are misunderstood and there aren’t a lot of programs and policies that focus on their specific needs.

"There is so much we can do to prevent problems later on and enable young people to show up in adulthood fully prepared to be independent, productive, and leader," said Lawson.

Lawson created the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Thrive by 25 effort. It focuses on supporting young people from 14 to 24 to gain skills in things like judgement, impulse control, and emotional regulation.

"We know that they are wired for reward, that’s what motivates them. They are highly influenced by their peers. They like to learn best by doing, not just sitting in a classroom," Lawson said.

Lawson said that there’s no need to wait until there’s a crisis and try to support teens afterwards if we implement this brain science. She said she hopes the book can guide organizations and policy makers to provide young people with extracurricular activities, mentors, and leadership opportunities.

