No Kings II marches will take place Saturday around New Mexico

This Saturday dozens of protests will take place across the country, including New Mexico, as part of the No Kings movement.

This is the second iteration of the No Kings protests after the first one back in June. Communities large and small, urban and rural, are planning events throughout the state.

Some residents of Embudo, a small town halfway between Espanola and Taos, are organizing a No Kings II protest for their area. Leigh Saunders helped organize the No Kings protest in June and said 74 people showed up. She says that was about 5% of the local population. This Saturday, she anticipates the community will show up even more.

“I think that people are a little more active and a little more angry. We're hoping to see 100 people come out,” Saunders said.

While 100 people may not sound like much, for a town of Embudo’s size, it’s equivalent to 30 thousand people showing up in Albuquerque.

Saunders said the local community is generally supportive of local activism, even if not everyone agrees.

“No one has caused any trouble whatsoever. I mean, you know, you're going to get a few people going by that that give you the unfriendly finger, but you know, for the most part, people are supportive,” she said.

For Saunders, the No Kings Protest isn’t meant to be divisive.

“We don't go out there and stand beside the road because we hate our country. We go out there and stand beside the road because we love it. We are patriots,” Saunders said.

According to the No Kings website , there will be almost 1,000 demonstrations across the country. Embudo’s protest is just one of the over 25 protests being organized in New Mexico.

Locations