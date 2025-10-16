No Kings II marches will take place Saturday around New Mexico
This Saturday dozens of protests will take place across the country, including New Mexico, as part of the No Kings movement.
This is the second iteration of the No Kings protests after the first one back in June. Communities large and small, urban and rural, are planning events throughout the state.
Some residents of Embudo, a small town halfway between Espanola and Taos, are organizing a No Kings II protest for their area. Leigh Saunders helped organize the No Kings protest in June and said 74 people showed up. She says that was about 5% of the local population. This Saturday, she anticipates the community will show up even more.
“I think that people are a little more active and a little more angry. We're hoping to see 100 people come out,” Saunders said.
While 100 people may not sound like much, for a town of Embudo’s size, it’s equivalent to 30 thousand people showing up in Albuquerque.
Saunders said the local community is generally supportive of local activism, even if not everyone agrees.
“No one has caused any trouble whatsoever. I mean, you know, you're going to get a few people going by that that give you the unfriendly finger, but you know, for the most part, people are supportive,” she said.
For Saunders, the No Kings Protest isn’t meant to be divisive.
“We don't go out there and stand beside the road because we hate our country. We go out there and stand beside the road because we love it. We are patriots,” Saunders said.
According to the No Kings website, there will be almost 1,000 demonstrations across the country. Embudo’s protest is just one of the over 25 protests being organized in New Mexico.
Locations
- Albuquerque, 12p-2p Central Avenue between 3rd and 8th st 87102
- Capitan, 9a-1p, United States Postal Service 226 Smokey Bear Blvd 88316
- Carlsbad, 10a-12:30p 102 N Canal St 88220
- Chama, 11a-2p, U.S. 84 & U.S. 64 87520
- Chama, 11a-2p, Chama Senior Center 2449 US-84 64 87520
- Deming, 10a-12p, Luna County Courthouse Park 700 S Silver Ave 88030
- Embudo, 10a-12p Hwy 68 just north of Vivac, old hospital turn out 2075 NM-68 87527
- Espanola, 4p-5p North Riverside Drive & Lowdermilk Street 87532
- Farmington, 12p-2p, Orchard Plaza Park
- Gallup, 12p-2p We The People Park 900 Joseph M Montoya Blvd 87301
- Grants, 10a-12p, Grants City Hall Park 600 W Santa Fe Ave Grants, NM 87020
- Kingston, 11a-1p, Kingston turnoff at Highway 152 Kingston turnoff on Highway 152, nine miles west of Hillsboro, 88402
- Las Cruces, 9a-12p Albert Johnson Park 896 N Main St 880011021 N White Sands Blvd Alamogordo, 88310
- Las Vegas, 12-12:30 7th Street & Mills Avenue 87701
- Los Alamos, 3p-4p, Ashley Pond 2200 Trinity Dr 87544
- Portales, 12p-4p Courthouse 100 W 2nd St 88130
- Raton, 11a-2p, Raton Tourist Information Center 100 Clayton Rd 87740
- Roswell, 11a-1p, Chaves County Courthouse N Main St 88201
- Ruidoso, 11a-1p, Country Club Park Sudderth Drive & Country Club Drive 88345
- Santa Fe, 10a-2p New Mexico State Capitol 490 Old Santa Fe Trail 87501
- Silver City, 9a-4p, Gough Park 1201 N Pope St 88061
- Socorro, 10:30a-12p, Corner of California and Calle de Aviando 87801
- Taos, 11a-1p, Paseo Del Pueblo Norte & Civic Plaza Drive 87571
- Tijeras, 10a-12p, Tijeras Public Library 487 NM-333 87059
- Truth or Consequences, Triangle Park 109 S Date St Intersections of Broadway, Main and Date 87901
- Valencia County, 9a-11a, Daniel Fernandez Recreation Center Gazebo 1103 NM-314 Los Lunas, 87031