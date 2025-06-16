Thousands in Albuquerque bring their voices to “No Kings Day” protest By-Jeanette DeDios

Thousands of people in Albuquerque attended Saturday’s “No Kings Day” rally, part of a nationwide day of protest against President Trump's policies.

New Mexicans gathered on a hot Saturday, well into the afternoon, at the west side’s Mariposa Basin Park to voice their dismay at how the Trump administration's actions are impacting people in our state and beyond.

Jeanette DeDios / KUNM-FM Thousands of New Mexicans gather at the Albuquerque "No Kngs Day" rally on Saturday.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller spoke on the recent ICE arrests of 11 immigrant workers at a Southern New Mexico dairy farm.

“That is not law enforcement. That is terror. That is exactly what that is. This is what happens when someone wants to rule and not to lead,” he said.

Kaylene (40, Navajo) said the fear of the government that immigrants face resonates with her.

“What's going on with immigration and whatnot. And it's ICE going in and stealing babies, breaking up families,” she said. “And as a Native person, you get that, you feel that.”

Kaylene said her mom was stolen.

“She was taken from her own,” she said. “And those traumas run through who we are today. Honestly, I can't speak Navajo because of that. I want to have my voice heard, because my mom's voice was never heard.”

She said it was important to bring her teenage children to participate.

“We have to teach our kids, our future generations, to be able to stand up, have their voices be heard,” she said.

Nina from Albuquerque said she was there because she relies on medicaid to cover health care expenses. The program is on the chopping block in President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” in front of the Senate now.

Jeanette DeDios / KUNM-FM Nina from Albuquerque said she was there because she relies on medicaid to cover health care expenses.

“I got diagnosed with cancer when I was 25 so I was able to stay on my parents' insurance, but I recently left my job in health policy and advocacy, and need health insurance. And I have a lot of secondary conditions because of the chemotherapy I got. And Medicaid is the only way I'm gonna get that right now,” she said.

Karsten Creightney (48, Albuquerque) held a sign showing President Trump set off against civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. He said the country is headed in the wrong direction.

“It's becoming more of a divisive place, it's not inclusive,” he said. “I think we're moving away from a better America that Martin Luther King died trying to fight for, and it's very concerning.”

Jeanette DeDios / KUNM-FM Karsten Creightney (48, Albuquerque) held a sign showing President Trump set off against civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr.

Creightney said people need to show up to rallies because it’s their civic duty to be involved.

“It needs to come from the grassroots, and people need to stand up and fight,” he said.

Despite rising temperatures on what was the hottest day of the year yet, protestors stayed in the park and on the surrounding sidewalk chanting, cheering and waving signs late into the afternoon.

Support for this coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation.