Flags and patriotic costumes challenge the anti-American critique about No Kings protest

Thousands of people took to the streets of downtown Albuquerque on a cool and sunny Saturday afternoon to protest policies by the Trump administration.

Crowds filled at least eight city blocks along Central Avenue, Second Street, and Lomas Boulevard over a two-hour period in the second No Kings protest this year. It was one of over 2,000 held around the country to protest what organizers say are moves by the president that look more like a monarchy than a democracy.

The march was one of about 28 across the state, from larger metro areas such as Albuquerque and Santa Fe to rural communities like Embudo and Deming.

Protestors brought numerous causes to the event, with signs decrying immigration raids, calling for an end military support to Israel, support for health care, and pleas for civility and nonviolence. Many also called for the release of files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Republican Party of New Mexico issued a statement Saturday morning that the protest “promotes ideas that weaken our communities; mask and vaccine mandates, no school choice, poor educational standards, and growing government dependency. These policies don’t empower people; they control them.”

They echoed other criticisms by national Republican leaders, who slammed the protests as un-American.

But American flags were plentiful Saturday, with an occasional Mexican or Palestinian flag in the mix. There were also people dressed in patriotic garb, including the Statue of Liberty.

Megan Kamerick / KUNM News Frogs were a big theme at the protest, honoring a Portland protestor in a frog costume who was pepper sprayed, as were patriotic costumes like Lady Liberty.

Jeremy, who did not want to give his last name, came dressed as Abraham Lincoln with his friend, Matt Rogers, who was dressed as Captain America.

“I believe democracy is in danger and Captain America is here to make sure I don't get shot again,” he said.

He carried a sign with a quote from the former president: “Those who deny freedom to others deserve it, not for themselves.”

He adds that Lincoln was a Republican.

“And I don't think he would approve of the beliefs and actions of the party today ,” he said.

Rogers said many on the right have labeled the No Kings protest as anti-American. But he points out the many American flags among attendees, including the one on his back and on his shield.

“So if you want to say I'm not patriotic, that's a little hard to do. So, you know, we can, we can say negative things about Trump while saying positive things about the country in general. If we didn't love America, we wouldn't be here, you know, we just stay home and let it happen,” Rogers said. “But not on my watch, not on my watch. I don't like bullies.”

Esther and Autumn, who did not want to use their last names, waved a large American flag as marchers streamed by.

“I’m an American and this is a show of the United States of America and they can’t take that away from us,” Esther said. “I felt like I had to come and show support for our United States and we will not be divided by this current administration.”

Autumn, who is trans, said trans rights is a big part of why she came out to the protest.

“I’m scared and I want to show support for my community,” she said. “I believe in our freedom and I believe we can get it back.”

Megan Kamerick / KUNM Doug Anderson says the Gadsen flag's original meaning has been twisted and its Revolutionary War origins make it a perfect flag to protest kings.

Doug Anderson walked down Lomas with a large yellow Gadsen flag that has a coiled rattlesnake and the phrase “Don’t Tread On Me.” It was created by colonists ahead of the Revolutionary War, but it’s been repurposed by far right and neo-Nazi groups.

Anderson said the meaning of this and the American flag have been twisted.

“It’s the American Revolution, you know, no more kings? It seemed appropriate for this,” he said. “You keep taking away our rights and we will strike back.”

Megan Kamerick / KUNM News Angela McCants holds a photo of her father, Federico Rivera, who served in World War II.

Angelica McCants came with her son and they held a sign with a photo of her father in uniform, Federico Rivera, that read “Antifa since WW2.”

“We have a lot of ancestors in this country who fought against fascism so we’re taking it back,” she said of the Antifa label that has been used by Republican politicians to criticize the protests and label them as events created by shadowy groups.

Dean Strassburger and Michael Polikoll watched from the sidewalk while Strassburger held a sign that said “Use your voice not your gun.” The two have attended the No Kings protest in June and the Hands Off protest earlier in the year, but said this one was much larger and it made them more hopeful.

“And it’s much more excited and more positive,” Strassburger said. “We’re being positive here.”