President Donald Trump

The federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic is on the ballot this year as President Trump runs for reelection in a country that’s seen…
President Trump is unveiling an immigration plan that would vastly change who's allowed into the United States. The administration's proposal focuses on…
Join KUNM tonight at 6:00 p.m. for a one-hour NPR News special on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Trump campaign and Russian interference…
President Trump is delivering his State of the Union address, which the White House says will outline a "policy agenda both parties can rally behind." Yet…
President Trump dealt another major blow to the Affordable Care Act this week — axing subsidies to insurers that help with out-of-pocket expenses for…
In his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly, President Trump will defend his "America First" creed as a basis for countries to cooperate without losing sight of their own self-interest.
Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act died in Congress last week – at least for now. But local insurance carriers are still…
A month after being fired, former FBI Director James Comey made his first public remarks about the dismissal and his conversations with President Trump during testimony on Capitol Hill on Thursday.
Thursday 6/8 8a: Live special coverage from NPR News. Former FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to testify before the Senate Select Committee on…
New Mexico is one of the poorest states in the union, and advocates fighting for people in poverty are alarmed at President Trump’s proposed budget.If the…