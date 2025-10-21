New Mexico communities plan numerous Dia de Los Muertos events

The Dia del Los Muertos holiday takes place at the beginning of November. The celebration of the dead is recognized widely across New Mexico, and many events start this week.

The holiday is rooted in Mexican culture and is said to reunite the living with the dead. It takes place after Halloween, a time many cultures believe is when the veil between worlds is thinnest, therefore allowing communication.

Ofrendas, which are similar to altars, hold photos of those passed, and offerings to them such as food, flowers, and any of their favorite things while living. Friends and family light candles, lay out food and and play music, all to celebrate the life — and honor the death — of loved ones.

There are numerous events scheduled across the state to honor the cultural celebration.

Old Town starts their annual celebration on Saturday, with a family day full of events starting in the morning and ending in the evening with a screening of the 2017 Disney film Coco. They’ll have different events everyday through Nov. 2.

Santa Fe Plaza will hold events Oct. 31 through Nov. 1, including face painting, food, and traditional mariachi music.

Parades are a tradition of this celebration, and upholding that Muertos y Marigolds will proceed through the South Valley Nov. 2, while vendors sell their goods near the Westside Community Center.

People from all cultures are encouraged to participate in the Mexican tradition, respect and kindness is all that is required.

Looking for celebrations in your area? Here is a list:

