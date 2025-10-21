© 2025 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Mexico communities plan numerous Dia de Los Muertos events

KUNM | By Mia Casas
Published October 21, 2025 at 4:09 PM MDT
Letters to passed loved ones displayed on a community built ofrenda in Santa Fe Plaza during the 2024 celebration.
Mia Casas
/
KUNM
Letters to passed loved ones displayed on a community ofrenda in Santa Fe Plaza during the 2024 celebration.

The Dia del Los Muertos holiday takes place at the beginning of November. The celebration of the dead is recognized widely across New Mexico, and many events start this week.

The holiday is rooted in Mexican culture and is said to reunite the living with the dead. It takes place after Halloween, a time many cultures believe is when the veil between worlds is thinnest, therefore allowing communication.

Ofrendas, which are similar to altars, hold photos of those passed, and offerings to them such as food, flowers, and any of their favorite things while living. Friends and family light candles, lay out food and and play music, all to celebrate the life — and honor the death — of loved ones.

There are numerous events scheduled across the state to honor the cultural celebration.

Old Town starts their annual celebration on Saturday, with a family day full of events starting in the morning and ending in the evening with a screening of the 2017 Disney film Coco. They’ll have different events everyday through Nov. 2.

Santa Fe Plaza will hold events Oct. 31 through Nov. 1, including face painting, food, and traditional mariachi music.

Parades are a tradition of this celebration, and upholding that Muertos y Marigolds will proceed through the South Valley Nov. 2, while vendors sell their goods near the Westside Community Center.

People from all cultures are encouraged to participate in the Mexican tradition, respect and kindness is all that is required.

Looking for celebrations in your area? Here is a list:

Albuquerque:

Santa Fe:

Taos:

Las Cruces:

Las Vegas:
Tags
Local News día de los muertosAlbuquerque Old TownTaosSanta Fe Plaza
Mia Casas
Mia Casas graduated from the University of New Mexico with a Bachelor of Arts in English with minors in Journalism and Theatre. She came to KUNM through an internship with the New Mexico Local News Fund and stayed on as a student reporter as of fall 2023. She is now in a full-time reporting position with the station, as well as heading the newsroom's social media.
See stories by Mia Casas
Related Content