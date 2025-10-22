© 2025 KUNM
'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' became a bright spot after isolation

KUNM | By Mia Casas
Published October 22, 2025 at 4:29 PM MDT
Actors in Moulin Rouge! The Musical dance across the stage before the show starts.
Mia Casas
/
KUNM
Actors in Moulin Rouge! The Musical dance across the stage before the show starts.

Another Broadway production has made its way across the country to a New Mexico stage. The jukebox musical adaptation of the 2001 Moulin Rouge film opened at Popejoy Tuesday night.

The production was a Broadway smash but the COVID pandemic halted its initial rise. The national tour was then delayed due to the pandemic. So it has become somewhat emblematic of the power of theater to reopen after Broadway went dark.

Andrew Brewer plays The Duke of Monroth in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.
Mia Casas
/
KUNM
Andrew Brewer plays The Duke of Monroth in  Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

The classic show follows a French singer, Satine, and the choices she must make in love, trust, and freedom. Andrew Brewer currently plays The Duke of Monroth, who is one of her love interests.

He has been playing the antagonist role since 2022 and although he is technically the bad guy, Brews said it’s not all doom and gloom.

“It’s fun, I’m consistently trying to play up the other side of the love triangle to give the conflict that she’s [Satine] going through a little more weight and justification,” Brewer said.

This is Brewer's second Broadway musical, but his first principal role. Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened on Broadway in July of 2019, but was short-lived due to the pandemic. It has now been touring the U.S for almost four years, and started the world tour in April of this year.

The North American tour began in February of 2022, just as much of the world was reopening.

“We came to a lot of cities and we were their first show back. And you could feel how different and how important theatre is,” Brewer said.

Theatre was created to delve deeper and make the audience feel. In times of heartache and discomfort, theatre has bridged gaps between people. In the age of artificial intelligence, Brewer said theatre is becoming even more crucial.

“As things progress and we look ahead into the world of TV film and, you know, we start to see more AI, I think the one bastion of truth and real emotion– is gonna be theatre,” Brewer said.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is running at Popejoy as part of the “Broadway in New Mexico” series Oct. 21-26. Students at the University of New Mexico are eligible for “student rush tickets” during the weekend showings at a discounted price.
Mia Casas
Mia Casas graduated from the University of New Mexico with a Bachelor of Arts in English with minors in Journalism and Theatre. She came to KUNM through an internship with the New Mexico Local News Fund and stayed on as a student reporter as of fall 2023. She is now in a full-time reporting position with the station, as well as heading the newsroom's social media.
