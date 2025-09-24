Popejoy Hall seeks teens who want to see a Broadway show

Popejoy Hall in Albuquerque has opened applications for its Broadway for Teens program.

Broadway for Teens is an outreach program that Popejoy has been doing since 2023. It offers high school students from across New Mexico the chance to experience the magic of Broadway in their home state.

Shows that were seen by participants in years passed were Hamilton, The Lion King, and Clue. This year's show is MJ the Musical and it is fully sponsored by Chevron.

“It’s quite expensive to travel and go see shows in other states, in New York, abroad,” said Devon Griste, part of the Broadway for Teens team, “But we're making it accessible so that everyone has the opportunity and we can enrich the lives of all of the high schoolers in our state.”

To qualify for this program, students must attend a Title I federally funded high school in New Mexico, get authorization from the school, and apply at Popejoy’s website.

Selected schools will receive complimentary tickets for students and chaperones to attend. For Griste, it’s about more than just seeing the show.

“It provides a place where students can see themselves. Whether it's on stage, whether it's in their future going to college. We just want to encourage artistic explorations and continued education,” Griste said.

Popejoy is encouraging as many teens to apply as possible, so they can fill the show. Applications close Monday, September 29 at 5 p.m.