Election Day is Nov. 4. Here’s information on where and how to vote

Elections take place Nov. 4 and early voting is underway. Saturday Nov. 1 is the last day to vote early.

Voters around the state are deciding on candidates for mayors, city councils, county commissions, and school boards as well as bonds.

Although New Mexicans don’t need to show their driver’s licence to vote, first-time voters who need to register will need a valid photo identification and a current document that shows your name and address.

In order to register to vote in New Mexico, you must be:

A resident of New Mexico

A citizen of the United States

A person who has not been denied the right to vote by a court of law

18 years or older at the time of the election

Currently incarcerated individuals are not allowed to vote, but you can vote if you are on probation or parole .

New Mexico allows you to both register and vote on the same day but you can go here to register early or check your status.

If you want to change your party affiliation, legal name, or have recently moved, you will need to fill out a new voter registration.

The polls will be open on election day, Nov. 4, from 7am to 7pm, and as long as you are in line at 7pm, you will still be able to vote.

Don’t forget to grab an “I Voted” sticker before you leave, which features designs made by school students.

It’s too late to request an absentee ballot, but if you are voting by mail, all ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 4th, either through mail to the county clerk's office or dropped off in person at a voting place to be counted.

The Albuquerque Journal reports voting turnout has been sluggish in Bernalillo County, with only about 9.3% of registered voters casting ballots so far. About 6.2% in Santa Fe County have voted and 4.8% in Taos County.

For candidate and ballot information, the League of Women Voters has chapters around the state with voter guides for counties. Find out more here .

