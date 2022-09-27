Daniel Montaño

Let's Talk NM 9/29 8a: People with substance use disorders often face stigma and discrimination when seeking medical care. Some healthcare providers will blame the patient's SUD for unrelated health problems, even after years of sobriety. That can allow conditions that would be routine procedures under normal circumstances turn into larger, sometimes life-threatening, problems. Moreover, the negative experience from the patient's perspective can make them less likely to seek care in the future.

Listen • 51:54