Loud music at the MLK streetscape is disrupting the community

KUNM | By Mia Casas
Published November 12, 2025 at 5:29 PM MST
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. streetscape located on Tijeras underneath 1st Street, right across from the Albuquerque Convention Center.
Mia Casas
/
KUNM
Albuquerque residents have complained of a loud song being played in the downtown area. They say the music has been playing 24/7 since last Thursday evening.

Businesses across the county have started playing loud music outside to deter unhoused people from sleeping or taking shelter there. But this isn’t a business, it’s not even a building.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. streetscape is located on Tijeras underneath 1st Street, right across from the Albuquerque Convention Center. It is a series of pillars painted to depict significant figures who took part in the Civil Rights Movement, and it’s on public land.

Tom Boxall, 37, lives just down the street from the site. He said he first noticed the noise early last Friday, at about 1:30 in the morning.

“All I can describe it as is kind of like Chinese lion dance music. It’s just like, ugh it just sends shivers down my spine,” Boxall said.

KUNM went down to the structure in the middle of the day, just after speaking to Boxall on Wednesday. The music was still playing.

Boxall has submitted multiple complaints to the City of Albuquerque about the music, saying it surely violates the city’s noise ordinance, but it hasn’t stopped.

“It is driving me to somewhat of a moderate mental health crisis if I’m perfectly honest," Boxall said.

KUNM contacted the City and was told the building that the speaker is attached to belongs to the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority, which is not a city entity.

KUNM spoke to the water authority and a representative said they do not own the building.

You can find a video of the site on our social media @KUNMnews.

This is a developing story and KUNM will keep you updated as we find out more.
Local News City of AlbuquerquehomelessnessPublic Health New Mexico
Mia Casas
Mia Casas graduated from the University of New Mexico with a Bachelor of Arts in English with minors in Journalism and Theatre. She came to KUNM through an internship with the New Mexico Local News Fund and stayed on as a student reporter as of fall 2023. She is now in a full-time reporting position with the station, as well as heading the newsroom's social media.
