Department of Health warns it could be a rough flu season

According to the Department of Health’s virus dashboard, as it stands now, respiratory disease activity is low, but there has been an increase over the last several weeks in emergency room visits for the flu and COVID-19.

Chief Medical Officer Miranda Durham says while it is true that sometimes it’s possible to get sick even if you’re vaccinated, it’s about protecting yourself and family members from the worst outcomes and even preventing the medical system from getting overwhelmed.

“There are medications that help, there’s just good handwashing, there’s getting that mask out. All those things still work as well but vaccine is just tried and true for helping protect us all from those diseases,” said Durham.

Durham said that by looking at trends from the southern hemisphere who get hit with the flu first there are some concerning signs

“And it does look like they had a very prolonged season with a lot of Flu A, which tends to be a little rougher of a flu virus,” Durham said.

According to Durham, now is the time to get both flu and COVID vaccines. It is recommended that anyone 6 months or older get the flu vaccine, but especially younger children, those 65 years or older, and pregnant women . who are considered to be at a higher risk. Similarly, with the COVID-19 shot that is updated annually to protect against severe outcomes.

In addition, those older New Mexicans, 75 years and older or 60 years and older with chronic health conditions are at a higher risk should consider getting their single dose of the RSV shot if they haven’t done so last year and the maternal RSV shot is available for people 32-36 weeks pregnant during September-January to protect newborns from RSV.

To find where to get a shot or to have insurance questions answered NMDOH has set up a hotline staffed by nurses and provider support.

Additional resources:

NMDOH Hotline 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773)

Pediatric vaccine map

Vaccines for Adult without insurance Map