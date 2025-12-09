© 2025 KUNM
Keller wins historic third consecutive term for Albuquerque mayor

KUNM | By Jeanette DeDios,
Daniel Montaño
Published December 9, 2025 at 10:39 PM MST
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller celebrates his win for a historic third consecutive term in a runoff election with Republican challenger Darren White.
Jeanette DeDios
/
KUNM News
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller won an unprecedented third consecutive term Tuesday night, defeating Republican challenger Darren White, former Bernalillo County Sheriff, in a runoff race.

Keller took almost 58% of the vote while White had a little more than 42%, according to unofficial results from the Bernalillo County Clerk.

About 128,502 people cast ballots in the runoff election, getting close to the 134,000 people who voted in the initial election on November 4.

Keller wore a large smile to go with the aggressive heavy metal music playing as he walked up to the podium to give a speech at the Clyde Hotel in downtown Albuquerque after polls closed at a watch party.

Keller said that he knows being the mayor isn’t an easy job but with this third term he is going to do all that he can.

“We understand people want change, but they want the right kind of change. They want real answers to our problems, right? They want to make sure that we're actually being thoughtful for the next generation, so that our city is better for the young ones that are here tonight," he said. "That's what this race was about. It's about real results. It's about holding our city together, also during tough times, because I know we can get through this together, just like we have so many times before."

He stood firmly on his belief that Albuquerque was not going backwards, and that he will not allow federal immigration agents or President Trump into the city.

“I know we stand together through thick and thin,” he said. “I know we're never going to bend to federal pressures or political pressures or interest groups or other politicians. We are going to defend who we are in this city every day for the next four years.”

Darren White gives his concession speech to supporters after the Albuquerque mayoral runoff election on Dec. 9, 2025.
Daniel Montaño
/
KUNM News
But across town at Darren White’s watch party at the Marriott Courtyard hotel, the mood was very different when White began his speech.

“I called Mayor Keller just a bit ago, and I congratulated him,” White said to an overwhelming groan from the room and expressions of disbelief. But he quickly focused on the positive aspects of the campaign, encouraged his supporters to keep working for the city they love, and expressed thanks.

“I just can't say enough gratitude. The words just don’t seem like they’re enough, because these are people that are pouring their heart and soul and sweat into a cause, and I’m sorry you didn’t get the result you wanted.”

Keller qualified for public financing and got nearly $378,000 from the city. White raised about $309,000.

Public safety and issues around homelessness dominated the runoff campaign, with White promising to move aggressively against illegal encampments by arresting people. An unknown party distributed bright yellow sweatshirts emblazoned with the slogan “I (heart) Tim Keller” to people who were unhoused.

The White campaign denied involvement while the Keller team slammed it as a “cruel political stunt” that amounted to possibly  illegal campaign spending.

Support for this coverage comes from the Thornburg and the W.K. Kellogg Foundations.
Tags
Local News 2025 ElectionsMayor Tim KellerWhite City
Jeanette DeDios
Jeanette DeDios is from the Jicarilla Apache and Diné Nations and grew up in Albuquerque, NM. She graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2022 where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism, English and Film. She’s a former Local News Fund Fellow. Jeanette can be contacted at jeanettededios@kunm.org or via Twitter @JeanetteDeDios.
See stories by Jeanette DeDios
Daniel Montaño
Daniel Montaño is a reporter with KUNM's Public Health, Poverty and Equity project. He is also an occasional host of Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Let's Talk New Mexico since 2021, is a born and bred Burqueño who first started with KUNM about two decades ago, as a production assistant while he was in high school. During the intervening years, he studied journalism at UNM, lived abroad, fell in and out of love, conquered here and there, failed here and there, and developed a taste for advocating for human rights.
See stories by Daniel Montaño