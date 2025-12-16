New street newspaper, The Burque Beat, gives voice and value to the unhoused

Albuquerque has a new street newspaper, a publication sold by people experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity, designed to provide them with income and a voice.

The Burque Beat came from ideas proposed at last year’s Human Rights Week in Albuquerque, where people came together to vote on ways to help those experiencing homelessness.

Sarah Azibo is a writer and the program coordinator for the paper. She is formerly unhoused and wanted to give people a voice to report on social justice issues and challenge public perceptions.

“Try to change the narrative we have around homelessness, around people who are unhoused, and start seeing each other’s humanity,” she said.

The Burque Beat holds monthly meetings out of two different spaces, Quirky Books and OffCenter Community Arts Project.

Christian Barrios is an army veteran and contributor to the paper. He worked for a local street paper called “Two Way Street” back in 2017 before it fizzled out in 2020.

When he got word of a new street paper he came to see how he could be a part of it.

“Ya know, figuring out, in a democratic way, what do we wanna be about,” Barrios said.

With help from donors and from Print Bound Press to produce the physical paper, The Burque Beat put out their first issue in November.

But Azibo said the street vendors, who are among the unhoused community, have run into friction with law enforcement and loitering laws. She said they’re working on more ways to get the news to the people who need it most.

“These are people who are sometimes struggling to find food and shelter and safety. And this project matters to them enough to say, ‘when is our next meeting?’ ‘when are submissions opening?’ ‘this really gives me purpose,’” Azibo said. “That has just been very telling of what people need right now in our community.”

Physical copies of The Burque Beat can be found at Quirky Books and OffCenter Community Arts Project for a suggested contribution of $3 to keep their writers paid.

They hope to have their next issue out in February, with short zines in between publications with resources, art, and poetry.

To engage with the publication, email theburquebeat@gmail.com