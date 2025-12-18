Celebrate the holiday season on Christmas Eve with a balloon glow

For those wanting to celebrate Christmas Eve in a more Burqueño way, the annual Arroyo Del Oso Balloon Glow will have hot air balloons to raise holiday spirits.

We often hear and see hot air balloons in October during the International Balloon Fiesta, but the community will once again see the balloons again during the Christmas Eve Arroyo Del Oso Balloon Glow.

The event is in its 36th year and will feature 36 hot air balloons all set to inflate and glow but not fly.

Mike Garcia, an organizer, said the balloons will start inflating at 5pm.

“We'll be lined up on the 11th fairway Arroyo Del Oso Golf Course and they can just expect a night glow for roughly an hour. And then we also have Santa making an appearance,” he said.

Garcia said his family are long time balloonist volunteers. His wife and son will be handling one of the balloons.

“It was a family tradition of ours, and still is,” he said. “The attendees actually come by the basket and talk to us on a regular basis, and they thank us for being there.”

Garcia said the purpose of the event is to bring together family and friends.

“Just being able to spend time with your family, leaving everything behind, and just enjoying the evening together,” he said.

More information on the event is below:

WHEN: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 5:00 PM inflation (balloons to remain inflated until 6:30 PM, weather permitting)

WHERE: Southern edge of Arroyo Del Oso Golf Course; 7001 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 (specifically along Osuna between San Pedro and Louisiana).

Parking is free and available at the Arroyo Del Oso Golf Course Clubhouse (Osuna/Louisiana) and at the maintenance yard located on Osuna, near San Pedro.

WHO: The sponsors include Rainbow Ryders, Carnivore, Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, M’Tucci’s, Flying High Balloon Services, Lindstrand Balloons, and T’s NM Productions.

