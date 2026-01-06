The state of New Mexico is 114 years old

On January 6, 1912, New Mexico became the 47th state to join the Union.

The journey to statehood was not easy. Over 50 bills trying to admit New Mexico into the Union were introduced and failed between 1850 and 1912, partly because of societal prejudices against its diverse population.

In the late 1800s and early 1900s, New Mexico was home to large Native American and Hispanic communities, many of whom were Catholic, which led to scrutiny by the Union. Eventually, with unrelenting work by the New Mexican people and politicians like Miguel Otero, who was the 16th Governor of the New Mexico Territory, we were welcomed.

Achieving statehood did not solve all of New Mexico’s issues, but it was a step forward.

Before becoming a state, New Mexico was a flourishing territory with established infrastructure and even a university.

New Mexico is still home to 23 sovereign Native American Nations and remains a cultural melting pot in the modern day United States.

Our state has come a long way, creating millions of jobs in technology, healthcare, and education, while embracing culture and community.