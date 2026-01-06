© 2026 KUNM
The state of New Mexico is 114 years old

KUNM | By Mia Casas
Published January 6, 2026 at 4:12 PM MST
New Mexico is a colorful state that celebrates community and culture.
New Mexico is a colorful state that celebrates community and culture.

On January 6, 1912, New Mexico became the 47th state to join the Union.

The journey to statehood was not easy. Over 50 bills trying to admit New Mexico into the Union were introduced and failed between 1850 and 1912, partly because of societal prejudices against its diverse population.

In the late 1800s and early 1900s, New Mexico was home to large Native American and Hispanic communities, many of whom were Catholic, which led to scrutiny by the Union. Eventually, with unrelenting work by the New Mexican people and politicians like Miguel Otero, who was the 16th Governor of the New Mexico Territory, we were welcomed.

Achieving statehood did not solve all of New Mexico’s issues, but it was a step forward.

Before becoming a state, New Mexico was a flourishing territory with established infrastructure and even a university.

New Mexico is still home to 23 sovereign Native American Nations and remains a cultural melting pot in the modern day United States.

Our state has come a long way, creating millions of jobs in technology, healthcare, and education, while embracing culture and community.
Mia Casas
Mia Casas graduated from the University of New Mexico with a Bachelor of Arts in English with minors in Journalism and Theatre. She came to KUNM through an internship with the New Mexico Local News Fund and stayed on as a student reporter as of fall 2023. She is now in a full-time reporting position with the station, as well as heading the newsroom's social media.
