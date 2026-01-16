© 2026 KUNM
NM League of Women Voters announce their legislative priorities

KUNM | By Jeanette DeDios
Published January 16, 2026 at 5:44 PM MST
President of the League of Women Voters of New Mexico Hannah Burling shows Nash Jones a copy of the League's voter guide for Santa Fe County. Find your guide at Vote411.org.
NMPBS
/
KUNM
On Thursday, the League of Women Voters of New Mexico (LWVNM) announced the league's priorities for the upcoming session.

Every election the nonpartisan league creates an information guide to help educate New Mexicans on candidates positions, but they also advocate during legislative sessions.

“We have our own issues that we do support and we have allies on both sides of the aisle,” she said.

Hannah Burling, co-President LWVNM, spoke during a meeting on zoom where the league stated that their top priorities included voting, elections and ethics, the environment, and healthcare.

Burling said advocates will be active during the session.

“We testify frequently. We meet with legislators. We give out handouts, we hold events, we hold candidate forums, we do a lot. And we will be in the Roundhouse,” she said.

The organization will provide a bill tracker on their website to help people follow proposed legislation through the committee process.

The 30-day session starts on Tuesday, January 20th at noon and lawmakers have until February 4th to file proposed bills.

Support for this coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation.
Tags
Local News 2026 Legislative Session League of Women Voters New MexicohealthcareElectionsenvironment
Jeanette DeDios
Jeanette DeDios is from the Jicarilla Apache and Diné Nations and grew up in Albuquerque, NM. She graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2022 where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism, English and Film. She’s a former Local News Fund Fellow. Jeanette can be contacted at jeanettededios@kunm.org or via Twitter @JeanetteDeDios.
See stories by Jeanette DeDios
