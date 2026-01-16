NM League of Women Voters announce their legislative priorities

On Thursday, the League of Women Voters of New Mexico (LWVNM) announced the league's priorities for the upcoming session.

Every election the nonpartisan league creates an information guide to help educate New Mexicans on candidates positions, but they also advocate during legislative sessions.

“We have our own issues that we do support and we have allies on both sides of the aisle,” she said.

Hannah Burling, co-President LWVNM, spoke during a meeting on zoom where the league stated that their top priorities included voting, elections and ethics, the environment, and healthcare.

Burling said advocates will be active during the session.

“We testify frequently. We meet with legislators. We give out handouts, we hold events, we hold candidate forums, we do a lot. And we will be in the Roundhouse,” she said.

The organization will provide a bill tracker on their website to help people follow proposed legislation through the committee process.

The 30-day session starts on Tuesday, January 20th at noon and lawmakers have until February 4th to file proposed bills.

