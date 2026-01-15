LFC proposes $70 million to lower health premiums for educators

The Legislative Finance Committee released its budget recommendations for the upcoming session last week and it includes a provision to help lower health premiums for educators around the state.

The LFC t has proposed spending just over $11 billion from the state’s general fund, a 2.5%increase from last year. That includes an average one percent salary increase for state, higher education and public school employees, at a total cost of $62.7 million.

In addition, the committee is asking for $73.2 million to increase the state’s share of health care premiums for public school employees. That would lower the out-of-pocket health care costs for educators.

LFC Chair Rep. Nathan Small (D-Las Cruces) said if passed, this would be a step forward that the state has not taken before.

“That’s a huge commitment that the state – that we're making – that will make greater take home pay for educators, lower out-of-pocket health care costs for them and their families,” he said.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is r ecommending a budge t that’s about $230 million higher than the LFC’s. It includes $81.1 million to reduce health care premiums for New Mexicans who purchase plans through the state exchange.

The primary purpose of this 30-day session is to pass the budget and the two entities will continue to negotiate until they reach a deal.

The legislative session begins on January 20th.

