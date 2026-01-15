© 2026 KUNM
LFC proposes $70 million to lower health premiums for educators

KUNM | By Jeanette DeDios
Published January 15, 2026 at 11:31 AM MST
Centre for Ageing Better

The Legislative Finance Committee released its budget recommendations for the upcoming session last week and it includes a provision to help lower health premiums for educators around the state.

The LFC t has proposed spending just over $11 billion from the state’s general fund, a 2.5%increase from last year. That includes an average one percent salary increase for state, higher education and public school employees, at a total cost of $62.7 million.

In addition, the committee is asking for $73.2 million to increase the state’s share of health care premiums for public school employees. That would lower the out-of-pocket health care costs for educators.

LFC Chair Rep. Nathan Small (D-Las Cruces) said if passed, this would be a step forward that the state has not taken before.

“That’s a huge commitment that the state – that we're making – that will make greater take home pay for educators, lower out-of-pocket health care costs for them and their families,” he said.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is recommending a budget that’s about $230 million higher than the LFC’s. It includes $81.1 million to reduce health care premiums for New Mexicans who purchase plans through the state exchange.

The primary purpose of this 30-day session is to pass the budget and the two entities will continue to negotiate until they reach a deal.

The legislative session begins on January 20th.

Support for this coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation.
Jeanette DeDios
Jeanette DeDios is from the Jicarilla Apache and Diné Nations and grew up in Albuquerque, NM. She graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2022 where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism, English and Film. She’s a former Local News Fund Fellow. Jeanette can be contacted at jeanettededios@kunm.org or via Twitter @JeanetteDeDios.
